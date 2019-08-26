New California Film Commission Director Wants to Keep California Competitive
Saul Gonzalez
The Hollywood Sign after a 2005 refurbishment (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The action movie Captain Marvel was mostly shot in California because the movie's producers got $20 million in state tax credits in exchange for creating jobs in the state.

It's the California Film Commission that runs the $330 million a year production tax credit program, and the commission has a new director named Colleen Bell.

She’s a former TV producer and U.S. ambassador to Hungary, and says she wants to increase the production tax credit program to keep California competitive with other states.

