Trump Says He Has Second Thoughts on China Tariffs; White House Says He Does Not

President Trump is meeting with his counterparts at the G-7 summit in France, where he walked back previous statements on trade with China.

On Friday, Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened to invoke a 1977 act authorizing the president emergency powers to force U.S. businesses out of China.

On Sunday in Biarritz, France, Trump affirmed that he has the right to force American companies out of China but said, "I have no plan right now. Actually, we're getting along very well with China right now. We're talking."

Asked if he had second thoughts about tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump said, "Yeah, sure, why not? Might as well. Might as well. I have second thoughts about everything."

He also told reporters that allies were not pressuring him on trade with China. "I think they respect the trade war," Trump said. "I can't say what they've been doing to the U.K. and to other places, but from the standpoint of the United States, what [China] has done is outrageous."