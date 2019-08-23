Lengthy Detention Of Migrant Children May Create Lasting Trauma, Say Researchers

"Overall, we found high rates of emotional distress in these children," says Sarah MacLean, an author of the study and a medical student at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

They showed symptoms like wanting to cry all the time, to be with their mom; conduct problems, such as fighting with other kids or having temper tantrums; or only wanting to interact with adults, she adds.

These symptoms were far more common in the children who were recently reunited with their mothers after being forcibly separated from them once they crossed the U.S. border compared to children who hadn't been separated from their parents.

MacLean also interviewed 150 kids aged nine to 17 years at the same detention center about whether they were experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

These are symptoms "like re-experiencing, having flashbacks of trauma or nightmares about the trauma," explains MacLean.

Her study found that 17% of the children showed significant symptoms of PTSD. "And [they] likely would be diagnosed with PTSD if they saw a physician," says MacLean.

Most Central American children in U.S. immigration detention centers have already experienced layers of trauma by the time they arrive here — in their home country and on the journey, says Zayas.