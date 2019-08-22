Former Menlo Park Photographer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children
Former Menlo Park Photographer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children

KQED News Staff and Wires
Portola Valley's Ladera Recreation District in August 2013. (Catherine M./FourSquare)

A former youth swim team photographer arrested in July on suspicion of molesting boys has been charged with sexual assault after San Mateo County authorities say six more alleged victims came forward.

Randolph Haldeman, 59, was arrested Wednesday at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park. He is facing 20 counts of various sexual assault charges, including forcible lewd act upon a child and sodomy by anesthesia, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

After Haldeman's initial arrest on July 25, six more victims came forward alleging he sexually assaulted them. Altogether, nine victims — eight males and one female, allege Haldeman assaulted them, said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

The assaults happened between 1987 and 2015, with the victims ranging in age from 6 to 16, Blankswade said.

In January, a mandated reporter provided the sheriff's office with information about one of the sexual assaults and they investigated, Blankswade said.

The sheriff's office said some of the victims alleged Haldeman assaulted them at his home or the Ladera Recreation District in Portola Valley, where he helped out as a photographer (it wasn't clear if he worked there or volunteered, Blankswade said). The center didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

Haldeman was being held on $5 million bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility in downtown Redwood City.

The sheriff's office was asking for parents whose kids had contact with Haldeman to contact them.

"We do still believe that there are potentially more victims out there," Blankswade said.

