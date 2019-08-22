Former Menlo Park Photographer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children

A former youth swim team photographer arrested in July on suspicion of molesting boys has been charged with sexual assault after San Mateo County authorities say six more alleged victims came forward.

Randolph Haldeman, 59, was arrested Wednesday at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park. He is facing 20 counts of various sexual assault charges, including forcible lewd act upon a child and sodomy by anesthesia, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

After Haldeman's initial arrest on July 25, six more victims came forward alleging he sexually assaulted them. Altogether, nine victims — eight males and one female, allege Haldeman assaulted them, said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

The assaults happened between 1987 and 2015, with the victims ranging in age from 6 to 16, Blankswade said.

In January, a mandated reporter provided the sheriff's office with information about one of the sexual assaults and they investigated, Blankswade said.