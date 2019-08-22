Think Bay Area Nightlife Ends Early? That Could Be About to Change

Ever had your late night revels ended abruptly by the bartender announcing last call just before 2 a.m. here in the Bay Area?

If this strikes a chord, you’re not alone.

California’s 2 a.m. last call frustrates a lot of people. KQED listener Tara Downey even gets a little embarrassed by it when out-of-town friends visit.

“I have friends that live in New York, and so when they come back here it's a little bit of a shock to them,” she explained. “They're kind of like ‘OK, where do we go next?’ And… there's not really an answer for that. We go home.”