San Diego Mayor Blames Regulations and NIMBY-ism for City's Growing Housing Crisis

San Diego calls itself “America’s Finest City," but like so many other places in California it faces a growing housing crisis with too many San Diegans unable to find an affordable place to live.

San Diego’s Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he wants to confront the problem head on by changing rules and regulations to promote as much new housing construction as possible.

Faulconer blames too many regulations and Not In My Backyard, or NIMBY — people who already have homes but don’t want new ones built in their neighborhoods — on standing in the way of building more housing in San Diego and other California cities.