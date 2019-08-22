Mayor Breed Announces $10 Million in Stipends to Retain Teachers in San Francisco's Highest-Need Schools

Teachers in San Francisco's hardest-to-staff schools began the school year with news of a much-welcomed bonus.

More than 1,000 teachers at San Francisco Unified's so-called high-potential schools, which predominantly serve lower-income students of color, will receive an additional $3,000 stipend this year. The funding comes from a new $10 million, two-year pilot program, announced this week by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, in an effort to retain educators at schools with high teacher turnover.

This comes in addition to the $2,000 annual stipends that teachers at these schools already receive on top of their base salaries, a bump stemming from a 2008 voter-approved bond. In the coming fiscal year, those educators will also receive an additional $2,500, bringing their total stipend amount to $7,500, the mayor's office said.

“Students in San Francisco deserve a high-quality education, regardless of where they live or go to school," Breed said in a statement. "San Francisco is an expensive place to live and we hope that these stipends will help our educators afford the cost of living so that they can be part of the community in which they work.”

California's housing crisis has taken a particularly tough toll on the state's educators, particularly those living and working in expensive coastal regions, where average teaching salaries have generally failed to keep pace with skyrocketing rents or home prices and other living costs.

Almost nowhere is this more apparent than in notoriously expensive San Francisco. Here, the average SFUSD teacher makes nearly $84,000, according to the district, a salary that's slightly higher than the average for teachers statewide but still hardly enough to cover expenses in a city where rents alone typically exceed $3,000.

"Relatively low pay, on top of a full-fledged housing crisis is a big reason why teachers leave the district," said Jenny Lam, a San Francisco Board of Education commissioner, who formerly served as Breed's education adviser. "We see that the turnover rate at high-potential schools is higher. So this is an opportunity to focus in on [those] schools. ... The goal is to continue building retention over time."