All National Parks Are Free to Enter This Sunday

National parks across the nation will be free to enter on Sunday, including popular California destinations like Muir Woods, Yosemite and Joshua Tree.

To celebrate the National Park Service's 103rd birthday on August 25, every Park Service site that usually charges an entrance fee will offer free admission to all visitors.

This is one of three remaining free days coming up in 2019 — the next ones take place on Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.

Read on for a few of our recommendations in and around the Bay Area, and remember: Sunday's entrance fee waiver doesn’t extend to activities like camping, special tours, boat launches or transportation.

Usually costs: $15 per adult

Home to towering ancient coast redwoods, Muir Woods — a short drive north from the Golden Gate Bridge — is still breathtaking, no matter how many times you've visited. The raised accessible boardwalk means this national park is particularly suited to visiting folks with reduced mobility, wheelchair users and families with kids.