Leading the Resistance With Lawsuits

California has sued the Trump administration over 50 times, joining three other states on Friday to challenge the "public charge" rule that targets poor immigrants.

A few days earlier, California joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency's rollback of the Clean Power Plan.

The lawsuits will keep coming, with Attorney General Xavier Becerra pledging to sue the Trump administration for its plan to weaken the Endangered Species Act.

While there are definitely a lot of court filings flying around, standing up for clean air, clean water, endangered species and people fleeing violence seems to be the opposite of "frivolous lawsuits."