Lawmakers Propose Deal to Make Electric Cars Too Sweet to Pass Up
Lauren Sommer
Drivers wait while their electric cars recharge at a charging station in Vallejo. (Craig Miller/KQED)

California wants five million electric cars on the road by 2030. That’s ten times the number out there today. These days, drivers get $2500 dollars for buying an all-electric car. That could ramp up to $7500 dollars under a proposed bill, which would be on top of the same amount in federal tax credits

