California wants five million electric cars on the road by 2030. That’s ten times the number out there today. These days, drivers get $2500 dollars for buying an all-electric car. That could ramp up to $7500 dollars under a proposed bill, which would be on top of the same amount in federal tax credits
Lawmakers Propose Deal to Make Electric Cars Too Sweet to Pass Up
Drivers wait while their electric cars recharge at a charging station in Vallejo. (Craig Miller/KQED)
