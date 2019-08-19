Professional horse racing comes with risk. Dozens of horses have died in California this year. But what about the people who ride them? Jockeys get injured too and many suffer concussions. California could become one of the first states with a concussion protocol for jockeys.
Horse Racing Doesn’t Have a Standard Concussion Protocol For Jockeys, California Wants To Create One
2 min
Santa Anita Park, shown here in 2012, has halted races and training to try to determine what is causing the horse deaths. (Frederic J. Brown /AFP/Getty Images )
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.