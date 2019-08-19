Horse Racing Doesn’t Have a Standard Concussion Protocol For Jockeys, California Wants To Create One
Search
X
Donate
News

Horse Racing Doesn’t Have a Standard Concussion Protocol For Jockeys, California Wants To Create One

2 min
Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio
Santa Anita Park, shown here in 2012, has halted races and training to try to determine what is causing the horse deaths. (Frederic J. Brown /AFP/Getty Images )

Professional horse racing comes with risk. Dozens of horses have died in California this year. But what about the people who ride them? Jockeys get injured too and many suffer concussions. California could become one of the first states with a concussion protocol for jockeys.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.