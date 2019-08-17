State Accuses Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist of Groping, Secretly Photographing Staffer

The co-founder of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm sexually harassed a female employee, giving her unwanted massages and engaging in other groping, secretly taking photos of her and sharing them with other men, and offering her to another man, a state agency alleged in court documents filed Friday.

Lee William McNutt, of Dallas, Texas, made regular, unwelcome sexual advances and solicitations of the employee from about July 2017 through March 2018. She worked for Silicon Valley Growth Syndicate, a firm McNutt co-founded in 2012 that was then based in Menlo Park, the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said in a civil rights complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California.

McNutt denied all of the allegations in the complaint through a spokesman. DFEH alleged that McNutt had previously engaged in similar conduct in Texas.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, attended McNutt’s alma mater — Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas — from 2013 to 2017. She worked as a babysitter for several families in the area, and McNutt approached her at children’s soccer games, offering her work including modeling and dog sitting, DFEH said.

McNutt gave Doe an internship at the Syndicate. She began working there in January, 2017, and went full-time in June. Around September of that year, she was promoted to vice president, operations & communications.

DFEH alleges that Doe was subjected to several instances of sexual harassment that year:

In August, McNutt gave Doe an iPad to use for work. On it, she later found several close-up photos taken of her in a bathing suit during a work trip in July to Florida without her consent. During her employment, several photos of other young women — either in underwear or naked and taken from angles that suggested they weren’t taken with permission — appeared on an iCloud stream on the device.

In an undated screenshot of a text message exchange, McNutt forwarded a video and photo of Doe in a bikini to another man, who responded “She is hot. Need to work it with her. Is it OK if I fly her back out here for Labor Day weekend?” McNutt replies: “Yes … offer to fly her out to CA.”

During a late August work trip to La Jolla, McNutt took Doe to a nude beach without first telling her it was a nude beach. He removed his bathing suit and walked within her field of vision. He also took her back to the Airbnb where they were staying, asked her to change into shorts and then to lie down so he could give her a massage. He placed his hands under her shorts and massaged her bottom, placing his fingers close to her genitals. When he said it was his turn for a massage, she went to her room, locked the door and pushed a night table in front of it.

Doe took steps to protect herself after the La Jolla trip, and in January 2018 refused to travel with McNutt to Florida when he said she could stay with him in a one-bedroom condo or not come at all, DFEH said in the complaint. She later sought legal help, and in June 2018, McNutt told her that her contract would not be renewed.

A spokesman for McNutt said the allegations were “baseless.”

“The case is now properly being overseen by a federal judge, who we believe will correctly determine that the agency’s case has no valid basis for moving forward,” David Oates said in a statement.

Oates also described McNutt as a “dedicated family man who, through his charitable actions, is a strong supporter of veterans.”

McNutt is a co-founder and chairman of the nonprofit group State Funeral for World War II Veterans.

“Despite the negative impact on his family and friends, Mr. McNutt will vigorously work to have this case dismissed or resolved per the available civil law process,” he said.