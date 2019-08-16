An undocumented immigrant activist who was detained after reading a poem critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is free today. Two NFL players and immigration advocates paid $50,000 bail for the Bakersfield College student and farmworker. He was arrested at his home two days after he read his poem at a public meeting.
Bakersfield Immigration Activist Who Read Anti-ICE Poem is Free on Bail
1 min
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. (John Moore/Getty Images)
News
