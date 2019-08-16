Bakersfield Immigration Activist Who Read Anti-ICE Poem is Free on Bail
Search
X
Donate
News

Bakersfield Immigration Activist Who Read Anti-ICE Poem is Free on Bail

1 min
Monica Velez, Valley Public Radio
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. (John Moore/Getty Images)

An undocumented immigrant activist who was detained after reading a poem critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is free today. Two NFL players and immigration advocates paid $50,000 bail for the Bakersfield College student and farmworker. He was arrested at his home two days after he read his poem at a public meeting.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.