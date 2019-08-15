Pregnant or Trying? Here’s How to Get the Most out of California’s New Paid Family Leave Law

California recently approved a longer paid family leave, allowing workers whose pregnancies fall on the right side of the new law to take up to eight weeks off with partial pay to bond with a new baby. How’s that going to work? We asked the experts and read the fine print to help you figure it out now, before you’re too sleep deprived to think straight.
The ovulation calendar, that part’s on you.
I’m about to have or adopt a baby. Do I get the longer paid leave?
Probably not. The new eight-week plan kicks in on July 1, 2020. If you file a claim to take paid family leave before that date, you will likely be put on the current plan that allows for six weeks of paid leave, according to Loree Levy, deputy director of the Employment Development Department. She said the rules are still being finalized, but that’s how she expects it will work.
Remember: Paid family leave is on top of the six weeks of disability pay that women can get after childbirth.
Can I take six weeks of paid family leave now and get two more weeks after July 1, 2020?
Probably not, Levy said. Again, the rules aren’t final but that’s her expectation based on how changes have been made in the past.
Does my baby have to be born after July 1, 2020, for me to take eight weeks of paid leave?
Probably not. Whether you get six or eight weeks of paid leave will likely depend on the "effective date" you enter on the paperwork you file with the state, not when your baby is born or adopted. Same caveat as above: The rules are still in the works.