'Questionable' Wildfire Safety

Mark Fiore

PG&E is "falling short" in cutting back trees near power lines and the "quality of the completed work is questionable," according to a court-appointed monitor.

Monitor Mark Filip's team found hundreds of instances where PG&E contractors skipped over fire-prone trees that should have been trimmed or removed.

Take a minute right now to look out your window and see if there are trees near power lines that look like they could spark a wildfire, then call PG&E.

Maybe we can give those inspecting arborists a little helping hand in case they missed a few. (Or a few million.)

