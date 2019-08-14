S.F. School Board Votes to Cover Controversial Mural Instead of Painting Over It

The SFUSD Board meeting was packed, with attendees voicing opinions on the 13-panel mural at George Washington High School. At times things became heated with boos and shouting.

The 1,600 square-foot "Life of Washington" was painted by Victor Arnautoff in 1936, and depicts scenes from Washington’s life. One of the panels features Washington directing white men westward over the body of an apparently slain Native American. Another shows Washington among his slaves at Mount Vernon.

In June, the Board voted to paint over the mural. But SFUSD Board President Stevon Cook decided there should be another vote.