Residents of Paradise and the surrounding areas burned by last year's fire gathered Monday to talk about rebuilding. Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa says one of the biggest challenges facing fire survivors is getting insurance for existing and rebuilt homes.
Insurance Is a Barrier to Rebuilding in Paradise
1 min
Abandoned vehicles sit on the side of a road, destroyed by flames, in Paradise on Nov. 9, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
News
