Insurance Is a Barrier to Rebuilding in Paradise
Search
X
Donate
News

Insurance Is a Barrier to Rebuilding in Paradise

1 min
Mark Albert, KCHO
Abandoned vehicles sit on the side of a road, destroyed by flames, in Paradise on Nov. 9, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Residents of Paradise and the surrounding areas burned by last year's fire gathered Monday to talk about rebuilding. Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa says one of the biggest challenges facing fire survivors is getting insurance for existing and rebuilt homes.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.