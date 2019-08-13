Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Feel Impacts of Trade War

America and China's trade war is starting to have a real effect on the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest port complex in the United States.

People there report a lot more imports coming in but far fewer exports going out because of new Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods. And American companies are rushing to stock up on goods before new tariffs kick in on September 1st. Gene Seroka, Executive Director at the Port of Los Angeles, says the trade war has upended normal operations at the port.