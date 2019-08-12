Yes, We're Still Trying to Integrate Schools in 2019

A state investigation found the Sausalito Marin City School District "knowingly and intentionally" segregated students based on race.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a settlement with the district on Friday that attempts to integrate Sausalito and Marin City schools.

While the schools weren't completely segregated into the black and white divisions of 1963 Alabama, separate-but-unequal pervaded Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and its enrollment of 80% African American or Latino students.

Yes, we are trying to integrate schools in Marin County.

And, yes, it is 2019.