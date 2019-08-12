Trump Administration Rule Would Penalize Immigrants for Needing Benefits

Cuccinelli says the administration is merely trying to enforce a long-standing goal of U.S. immigration law, which is to prevent individuals from becoming a "public charge."

But in recent decades, the government has interpreted the "public charge" requirement to mean that immigrants are not likely to depend on cash welfare programs, which most immigrants are barred from receiving anyway. The new regulations greatly expand the definition of "public charge" to include noncash benefits as well — such as nutrition assistance, housing vouchers and subsidized medical insurance. Cuccinelli notes that there will be a number of exceptions, including certain benefits use by refugees and asylum-seekers, military members, and children and pregnant women.

Under the rule, green card and visa applicants can be denied not merely for being "primarily dependent on the government for subsistence," as in the past, but if they are likely to need public assistance "at any time."

The regulations also add new requirements for income and financial assets. Advocates say that will make it difficult for immigrants earning less than 250% of the federal poverty guidelines (more than $64,000 for a family of four) to get green cards, although the administration argues that the limit is closer to 125% of poverty.

A chilling effect

The new rule would apply not retroactively but to future applicants for green cards and visas. Past use of most benefits would not be held against the applicant, and neither would the use of such benefits by dependents and other family members.

Still, public health and social service providers say they have already seen a chilling effect among immigrants who are afraid to get government aid — not only for themselves but for their U.S. citizen children — for fear it could be held against them. The impact was felt as soon as rumors began to spread early in the Trump administration that the rule change was under consideration.

The Urban Institute reported recently that 13.7% — 1 in 7 — of adults in immigrant families say that they or a family member did not participate in a benefit program last year "out of fear of risking future green card status."