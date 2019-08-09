Trump Says He Supports 'Intelligent' Background Checks

President Trump on Friday indicated that he supported new legislation on "intelligent" background checks for gun purchases after recent mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio.

"On background checks, we have tremendous support for really common-sense, sensible, important background checks," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president said the issue "isn't a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat," and added that he had spoken with the head of the National Rifle Association.

"We will see where NRA will be, but we need meaningful background checks," Trump said. "We don't want people who are mentally ill, people who are sick, having guns."

Trump touted his "great relationship" with the gun rights group, despite his apparent willingness to break from it on gun legislation.