Newsom Proposes $331 Million for Housing Legal Assistance

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he wants to spend $331 million from a settlement with mortgage lenders on legal aid for homeowners and renters.

"The middle class, and those that aspire to get in it, are being slammed because we have been unable to produce enough housing, to prevent evictions and foreclosures," Newsom said as he presented his plan at a legal aid clinic in Los Angeles.

Newsom's proposal repurposes most of California's share of a 2012 settlement between states and five large lenders related to the 2008 mortgage crisis. He still needs approval from the Legislature.

Orange County Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who joined Newsom at the event, said that along with building new housing, it is critical for the state to protect people who already have shelter.

"As we're building these new homes and new apartments and people are getting into them, it doesn't do any good if we're not enforcing fair housing laws, so that we're not giving everyone an equal opportunity to get into that housing," she said. "It doesn't do any good if we're not enforcing the rules regarding eviction, the rules regarding ability to repay loans. Because people will just be cycling back out of those homes."