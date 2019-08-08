From Innocence to Incitement

After three mass shooters posted white supremacist rantings on 8chan before carrying out killing sprees, the website is coming under increasing scrutiny.

Companies that handle the site's technology infrastructure, including San Francisco-based Cloudflare, cut ties and effectively shut the site down.

While I don't believe the internet is the root cause of mass shootings, the dark netherworld of the web sure seems to breed and cheer on these killers.

It's enough to make you long for the innocent days of dial-up.