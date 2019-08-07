San Francisco Fentanyl Deaths Up Almost 150%

Deaths from the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl skyrocketed in San Francisco in 2018, increasing by 147% since the previous year.

That's according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, which released data this week showing that 89 people died from accidental overdoses of fentanyl last year, compared to 36 fentanyl-related deaths in 2017.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and can be 100 times more potent than morphine. It's often added to other street drugs, and can overwhelm and kill someone with limited tolerance to opioids.

For years, fentanyl had not infiltrated California to the degree it did in the eastern U.S., where the drug has long been responsible for staggering rates of opioid deaths. These new figures, however, show a stark rise in deaths from fentanyl, a significantly larger jump than the city has ever seen.

The city and state are employing several measures to combat opioid overdoses, including distribution of naloxone, a drug that reverses those overdoses. Officials are also working to distribute fentanyl test strips and educate doctors to more safely prescribe opioids.