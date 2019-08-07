In 2015, there was a rupture at a natural gas storage facility at Aliso Canyon north of L.A. For four months, a massive amount of methane was spewed into the atmosphere. This past June state regulators released a report, slamming the facility’s operator, So Cal Gas, for ignoring decades of leaks. Yesterday, the regulators followed up with a public hearing in the adjacent Porter Ranch community to discuss next steps.
Residents Give Regulators an Earful About Aliso Canyon Facility that Leaked
A sign marking the boundary of the Aliso Canyon storage facility is pictured in Porter Ranch, California, January 6, 2016. California Governor Jerry Brown on January 6, 2016 declared a state of emergency in the Porter Ranch area due to the continuing leak of natural gas from the Aliso Canyon storage facility operated by the Southern California Gas Co. ( (Jonathan Alcorn/AFP/Getty Images))
