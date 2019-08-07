How Hate-Filled Online Groups Incite Violence in the Extreme Corners of the Internet

Finkelstein argues that impressionable, anti-social readers of hate speech quickly learn there's a clear path to action that will give them a sense of self-importance in front of peers they may never know by their real names.

“They begin to train one another as to how to become more expertly anti-social. Now you have a race to the bottom. Who can say the edgiest, craziest thing?" he said "Now, someone goes out and actually commits something. That then causes the entire community to rally, to celebrate. They can’t stop thinking about these horrible things to do. Eventually, that feeds an impulse to actually do the thing."

Finkelstein is building an argument that a platform that makes psychopathy its focus is really psychopathic itself. "A platform can be a psychopath. Their business plan is murder," he said.

So what can be legally done? It depends, says Craig Fair, deputy special agent in charge of the San Francisco division of the FBI.

"The internet is a vast, vast wilderness of opinions, dogma, data points, billboards where people can post virtually anything they want. The U.S. government has to be very selective about not only where we go, but lawfully, where we can go, and what we can watch," Fair said. "Anything that is considered free speech that does not contain threats of violence is simply something we are not going to monitor on an ongoing basis."

Fair said Silicon Valley companies can help the FBI identify where they are legally able to tread. "For example, social media companies, when they see communications that go beyond what they assess would be First Amendment-protected activities, report that to law enforcement," he said. "It gives law enforcement the opportunity to step in and actually neutralize that threat before anything bad can happen."

Despite hiring tens of thousands of contract workers to screen out hate speech, mainstream social media companies like Facebook and Twitter still struggle to keep offensive material off their platforms.

But the more that mainstream platforms screen, the more people who want to read hate speech move to platforms that will allow it, like 8chan. For that matter, the more U.S.-based support services like Cloudflare shut down platforms like 8chan, the more likely purveyors of hate speech will pop up where U.S. law enforcement and others cannot reach them.

And that’s why, Finkelstein predicts, the U.S. will increasingly look like a war zone. "Where is the corporate responsibility, if it’s not in the platform? If it’s not in the platform, then nobody has responsibility," Finkelstein said. "That’s the problem. That’s why we can’t police this."

