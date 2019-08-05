The 2013 Toomey-Manchin bill was the last major bipartisan effort at new gun control legislation, and it failed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

In remarks Sunday in New Jersey on his way home from a weekend at his Bedminster golf resort, Trump talked about mental health as a factor in the shootings. That's something he has done after past mass shootings as well. And it might also hint at an avenue for possible legislation. Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling for a red flag law, also known as an extreme risk protective order. Some states, including California, have passed such laws allowing law enforcement to temporarily take guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. President Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump endorsed the idea as well on Sunday.

Trump's language on immigration

Since launching his presidential campaign four years ago, President Trump has vilified people coming to the country illegally, referring earlier this year to migrants seeking asylum as an "invasion." The manifesto believed to have been posted by the shooting suspect in El Paso used similar language, saying "this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

In a statement, the FBI said the El Paso attack "underscores the continued threat posed by domestic violent extremists and perpetrators of hate crimes."

Trump alluded to that as he spoke to reporters Sunday. "Hate has no place in our country," Trump said. "And we're going to take care of it."

But critics have pointed to Trump's own language as part of the problem. In a speech delivered from the Oval Office urging action on his proposed border wall, Trump, as he frequently does, painted immigrants as murderers, though crime rates among undocumented immigrants are lower than in the general population.

"Day after day, precious lives are cut short by those who have violated our borders," Trump said before highlighting high-profile cases of violence. "How much more American blood must we shed before Congress does its job?"

At a rally in Panama City Beach, Fla., in May, Trump was again talking about the "invasion" of immigrants and a caravan of migrants near the border when he asked: "But how do you stop with those people?" Someone in the audience shouted loudly "shoot them." Trump heard the person, chuckled and said that "only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement."

Administration officials push back on the idea that Trump or his rhetoric have any responsibility to bear, saying the only people responsible for these mass shootings are the people shooting the guns.

In a later tweet Monday morning, Trump seemed to blame the media for the rise in mass shootings. "Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years," Trump wrote.