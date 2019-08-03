For Rosenwasser, the action is about addressing her helplessness: "I call it 'activism as therapy.' "

She thinks this is why so many different groups have signed up to be part of the monthlong action. Those listed on the roster include people not normally represented at immigration protests: witches, librarians, a medical cannabis action committee.

"Folks said, 'Oh, apartheid will never end, the Berlin Wall will never end,' " she said. "But you have to believe it can happen and have that vision and organize people!"

On Friday, a different group, Bay Area Women in Black, took over leading the protests.

Robb Godshaw, an adjunct professor at San Francisco State University, decided to come out and join them after hearing about it through friends. He's now planning on coming every weekday in August.

"The presence of racist and unsanitary concentration camps is deeply disturbing to me," he said, noting some members of his family was persecuted during the Holocaust.

Godshaw brought three co-workers to join him as a way to channel frustrated energy.

"There are so many atrocities brewing, so much outrage on a daily basis, that it kind of fosters this sense of helplessness where people feel extremely disempowered," he said.