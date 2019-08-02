Juul and cigarette maker Altria — which controls 35% of the vaping company — have backed a Senate bill that raises the age nationally. The bill does not include additional measures that anti-tobacco groups say are needed to curb youth use, such as banning flavored products and online sales.

Ted Kwong, a spokesman for Juul, said in a statement the company strongly prefers to support bills to raise the purchase age that are free of additional provisions "as we believe it is one of the most effective ways to prevent underage use."

The new FEC figures show that Democrats, who won control of the House during last year's elections, received $74,000 from Juul's PAC between Jan. 1 and June 30, while Republicans received $22,500.

Juul also reported giving $2,500 to a left-leaning group called VoteVets. But Jon Soltz, chair of VoteVets, said the organization didn't accept the money.

Kwong said the company "strives to support candidates on both sides of the aisle" as part of its mission to "improve the lives" of smokers and "combat underage use."

Juul donated $2,500 to Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga. Bishop has co-sponsored legislation to exempt most e-cigarettes on the market from health reviews by the Food and Drug Administration. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., received $7,500, the largest donation to a single lawmaker. Richmond is co-chairman of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

The company gave $5,000 each to the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' political action committees. The company also gave $2,500 to the ASPIRE political action committee that raises money for Asian American candidates for Congress.

Juul gave $5,000 to New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who has called e-cigarette companies the "culprits of this epidemic" of underage vaping. Legislation introduced by Shaheen would force manufacturers to fund anti-vaping education and prevention efforts for teenagers through federal user fees.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, both Democrats, each received $5,000 from Juul.

Juul executives have said the company never intended its e-cigarettes to be adopted by underage teenagers. During a congressional hearing last week, Juul co-founder James Monsees testified that Juul developed its blockbuster vaping device and flavor pods for adult smokers who want to stop. "Combating underage use" is the company's highest priority, Monsees added.

Most health experts say that e-cigarettes are probably less harmful than traditional paper-and-tobacco cigarettes, which cause can cancer, lung disease and strokes. But neither Juul nor any other e-cigarette has yet been approved by the FDA to help smokers quit.

The company also has become a generous political donor, giving tens of thousands of dollars over the last 18 months to candidates for state and national offices as well as political organizations, according to the Federal Election Commission data and state campaign finance records.

During the first half of 2019, Juul spent $1.9 million on lobbying Congress, the White House and the FDA as the company expanded its pool of Washington insiders with ties to Republicans and Democrats in positions of authority.

Among those lobbying on Juul's behalf are Jim Esquea, who worked during the Obama administration as an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, and Ted McCann, who was a top policy aide to former House Speaker Paul Ryan. Juul hired Fulcrum Public Affairs in January, adding to its lobbying ranks former aides to Obama-era Labor Secretary Hilda Solis and Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee.