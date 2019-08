As homelessness increases across the Bay Area, people search for a cause — but it's not that simple.

Sure, exorbitant rents play a big role, but so do substance abuse and catastrophic health problems.

If only "homelessness" was monolithic and had one driver, we'd probably have solved the problem by now.

Remember that homeless person you walk by on the street is just that — a person — and every person has a different story.