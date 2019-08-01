The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting that left three people dead and a dozen more injured, has, once again, raised questions about guns from Nevada coming into California. Gun dealers in Nevada say it’s not easy for Californians to buy firearms in the Silver State legally.
Buying a Gun in Nevada is Much Easier Than in California
1 min
Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee (L) and Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco attend a press conference on July 29, 2019, the day after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Sign up for our newsletter.