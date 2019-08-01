"We will keep a close eye on the new global digital currency," Wang Xin, research director at China's central bank, said of Libra at a conference in early July in Beijing. "We had an early start ... but lots of work is needed to consolidate our lead."

A digital currency would allow China's central bank to record every single transaction with high precision in real time. China's mobile payments already capture vast troves of data; estimates of nearly 2 billion accounts are registered between the two major platforms, Alibaba's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay. A centralized digital currency would further cement China's dominance in financial technology.

"China relies on the mobile payments sector immensely. We have had a long lead time [over Libra] with the success of WeChat and Alipay, but Libra represents a huge threat on mobile payments," says Chuanwei Zou, chief economist at Bitmain, a large Chinese company that sells equipment used to create or "mine" cryptocurrencies.

Facebook hopes to roll out Libra in the first half of 2020, presenting the most significant competition to China's cryptocurrency ambitions. The U.S. social media company has 2.5 billion users, more than twice the amount commanded by WeChat. That gives Facebook an immediate leg up in the race for a global cryptocurrency.

"If Facebook is able to attract and turn a good number of its current users of Facebook and WhatsApp into Libra coin holders and users, it could immediately leapfrog all of what China has done in terms of building up users," says Martin Chorzempa, a research fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics.

Facebook is building a global coalition of partners, each with a stake in the Libra Association, a nonprofit organization registered in Switzerland that will manage the cryptocurrency day to day. Facebook says it has already signed on 27 partners, including Visa, PayPal and Lyft.