Attorney General William Barr ruled Monday that immigrants fearing persecution because of threats against their family members are no longer eligible for asylum.

The case involves a Mexican man (identified as "L-E-A" in court documents) who sought asylum after his family was threatened because his father did not allow drug cartel dealers to use his store for business. That fear of endangerment traditionally has been the basis for legally recognizable claims for asylum.

Under U.S. law, an asylum-seeker must prove a well-founded fear of persecution based on religion, race, nationality, political opinion or membership in a specific social group.

Barr, under his authority to oversee immigration court rulings, reversed a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals that found the Mexican man's family was a recognizable social group. Ultimately, the BIA did not approve the man's asylum application because it did not recognize the necessary connection between his membership in the group and the alleged persecution.

Barr said the BIA was correct in rejecting the asylum claim, but "the portion of the BIA's decision recognizing the respondent's proposed particular social group is overruled."