Speakers at the vigil included Jason Smith, a sergeant with the Gilroy Police Department, who responded to the shooting. The crowd applauded loudly as he took the stage.

“We are so proud to serve this community and we're going to continue to serve this community because we love you guys. We love you guys,” said Smith.

Gilroy resident David Almeida coordinated the vigil.

“We've got a great community here the city as a whole, especially for how big it's getting... it’s still pretty close knit,” Almeida said.

The Garlic Festival is a family-friendly event and an annual celebration for the area. A 19-year-old man opened fire on the crowd on the third and final day of the festival, killing three people and injuring 12 others, before police shot him.

As people ran out, festival goer Kaycee Waters said she was really concerned about the children who got separated from their parents.

“It broke my heart, seeing these kids that, you know, like they didn't know where some of their family members were. They didn't know what was happening,” Waters said.

Justin Bates, a 24-year old Gilroy native, was also at the vigil. He says he saw the gunman appear out of nowhere from the fence-line and start shooting.

"I’m blessed to be alive now … I went to the doctors, they checked me out and said I got grazed by five to seven different bullets," Bates said. "I just felt heat, just a lot of heat on my legs and at that point I was pretty sure that I was hit and I just knew that I needed to get out of there if I wanted to save my life.

Bates ran to safety up a nearby hill, but couldn’t find his best friends.

"I ended up running back into the festival," he said. "I wasn’t leaving them behind."

Bates was released Sunday night from the hospital on crutches and still had shrapnel in his leg, but he said it was important for him to attend the vigil.

"I’m still so in shock with everything that happened but I’m proud of the community and how everyone’s coming together, and just being Gilroy Strong," he said.