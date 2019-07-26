We're headed for a weekend heat wave, with inland highs in the 100s forecast.
But this being the Bay Area, there will be a big difference between the valleys and the coast.
The National Weather Service is warning about the heat ...
... and also warning about the cold.
It's those hot inland temperatures that will suck in the fog and drop coastal temperatures to downright chilly.
