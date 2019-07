U.S. Attorney General William Barr is reviving the federal death penalty and ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule five executions.

The federal government hasn't carried out an execution in 16 years.

The nation's zeal for executions is not what it once was, and the Obama administration came close to issuing a moratorium.

And as we all know, if it was something President Obama did — President Trump and his administration like to do the opposite.