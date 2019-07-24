Mueller documented a vast wave of interference by Russia's government in the 2016 presidential election with the object of hurting candidate Hillary Clinton and helping Trump get elected. The special counsel's office also documented many contacts between Trump's campaign and Russians during that time but did not establish a criminal conspiracy related to the election.

Volume II of Mueller's report details a number of instances that Democrats and other critics have called obstruction of justice, including attempts by Trump to remove Mueller himself — and then cover up those same efforts.

President sanguine

Trump and his aides insist they're unconcerned about Mueller's testimony.

The special counsel's office closed without bringing any more criminal charges against Trump's inner circle, and Trump has stressed that he views Mueller's report — which explicitly does not exonerate the president — as an exoneration.

Trump's private lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said the legal team won't have a "war room" running to countermessage Mueller's testimony. Trump allies inside and outside the White House say they believe the former special counsel won't stray beyond his report.

"Bob said his report is his report," Sekulow said. "I expect his testimony will be his report. So I don't expect anything new."

Trump has revisited some of his old attacks on Mueller as being "conflicted" and a "never Trumper" but also sought to appear calm about the hearings.

The hearing is scheduled to start at a time when Trump often watches TV and posts on Twitter, and he offered his own commentary about the pre-gavel coverage before Mueller's opening statement on Wednesday.