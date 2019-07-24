Get Caught Up: Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing before Congress on Wednesday to talk about his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and actions since by President Trump.
He's testifying before the House judiciary and intelligence committees separately.
Mueller didn't want to testify before Congress. The former special counsel said in a brief statement at the Justice Department this year that his report was his testimony and that he didn't think it would be appropriate for him to star in a big set piece event on Capitol Hill.
Democrats, however, insisted. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., says it'll be valuable simply for more Americans to see and hear Mueller on TV describing what he found in his investigation, given that many people haven't read his report.