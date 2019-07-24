A man died on Sunday after a woman driving a Tesla allegedly struck him and his wife — who was injured — while they were walking in the crosswalk at Taylor and O’Farrell streets. The woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and for running a red light, ABC7 reported. Last Thursday, a man died after allegedly being struck by a tractor-trailer in the Tenderloin. The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield to a pedestrian, according to KPIX 5.

“We are in an emergency,” San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods where the pedestrians died, told activists gathered at City Hall for a traffic safety rally.

"Right now, we’re moving in a way that’s too reactive, it’s too slow, it’s too piecemeal and it’s not reflecting the crisis that’s on our streets,” he said. “Calling for a state of emergency would lead to much more proactive, immediate and sweeping changes on our streets.”

There have been 21 traffic-related fatalities in San Francisco so far this year, city transportation officials say.