California regulators ordered Chevron to "take all measures" to stop the flow of oil from a spill in Kern County.

Now the oil company wants to know what "all measures" means, saying, "This required remedial action is vague as to, among other things, the meaning of 'all measures' and 'near the subject well.' "

OK, I'm no geologist but I think it means, "Stop your damn oil from pouring all over the ground."

It seems that Chevron may have deployed more lawyers after the spill than cleanup workers on the ground.

The spill that is pouring out of five "surface expressions" is now made up of about 1 million gallons of oil, water and other gunk.