Trustees of the Dixie School District voted Tuesday to change the name of the 150-year-old district, which critics linked to the Confederacy and slavery.

Dixie will be renamed the Miller Creek Elementary School District, trustees decided. The vote was 3-1 with one abstention. Trustees rejected three other options: Laurel Creek, Creekside or Kenne school district.

Trustees also voted 4-1 to rename the district's only elementary school, from Dixie to Lucas Valley Elementary.

The name-change issue pitted parents against each other for months and generated heated debate in San Rafael, an overwhelmingly white city of 59,000 people. Some insisted the Dixie name was racially insensitive, while others complained the proposed change was political correctness run amok.

The board of trustees voted in April to change both the name of the San Francisco Bay Area district and the name of its elementary school by Aug. 22, when classes resume.