Congressional Democrats had some tough questions for acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, asking him repeatedly about horrible conditions children face in detention at the border.

McAleenan, who was instrumental in the Trump administration's family separation policy, continued to defend what DHS, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are doing on the immigration front.

The acting secretary has a lot to answer for, from agents making a 3-year-old Honduran girl choose which parent would be sent to Mexico to a racist and sexually violent Border Patrol Facebook group with around 9,500 members.

Meanwhile, amid a growing chain of privatization and subcontracting, oversight at ICE detention facilities seems to be essentially nonexistent.

Tough questions for the acting DHS head are definitely in order.