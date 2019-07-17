The names of more than 9,000 people are on an unofficial wait list kept by migrants in Tijuana right now. Many of those on the list are hoping for a chance to seek asylum in the United States. Reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler is at the border to see if anyone was being processed.
New Asylum Rule Leaves Migrants In Tijuana Confused And Desperate
U.S. Customs and Border Protection security cameras scan license plates as motor vehicles cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Tijuana, Mexico, in September 2016 in San Ysidro, California. (John Moore/Getty Images )
