The Trump administration is developing new ground rules for immigrants hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Notably, a requirement that they seek asylum in any country they pass through en route to the U.S. before applying here. Host Penny Nelson speaks with NPR's Mexico Correspondent Carrie Kahn about what she has been seeing at the border.
Trump Administration Implementing New Rule On Migrants Seeking Asylum
2 min
Traffic in the U.S. enters Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Sign up for our newsletter.