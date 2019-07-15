Days before President Trump sent out racist tweets telling Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to where they came from, he invited social media influencers with ties to white nationalism to the White House.

The "Social Media Summit" was made up of a rogues' gallery of far-right meme-makers and YouTube personalities that included Sept. 11 "Truthers" and other conspiracy theorists.

Of course, this isn't the first time Trump has dabbled in conspiracy, xenophobia and racism.

Meanwhile, in another attempt to upend the asylum process, the Trump administration is instituting a rule that would severely limit the ability of people to get asylum protection in the United States.

I bet those recent White House guests love the new rule.