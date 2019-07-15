The whole business began with a backyard barbecue.

Tim Terral, a 50-year-old cable company worker recently elected city councilman in Needles, on the rural eastern edge of California, planned a cookout for some buddies who live just over the state line in Arizona.

Nobody wanted to come.

Under California law, they couldn't bring their loaded firearms across the state line, so they all decided to stay home.

"They're ex-military," Terral explained. "I guess those guns are like security blankets."

But for Terral, the incident was more ammunition for a simmering resentment among many of the 5,000 residents of a San Bernardino Countytown that's 550 miles and an entire political culture away from the state capital in Sacramento.

Like many inland Californians, Needles residents say they're held hostage by state legislators who are too liberal and want too much control over their lives. They gripe about strict gun laws they say trample their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

So Terral fought back. He spearheaded a resolution, passed last week by the council, that declared Needles a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," a place where both California gun owners and those visiting from out-of-state can expect lenient enforcement on the Golden State's rules governing, for example, ammunition and concealed carry permits.

Terral even chose wording to take a swipe at Democratic legislators in Sacramento, and in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, who have declared "sanctuary" policies limiting the involvement of state and local law enforcement in the pursuit of undocumented immigrants targeted by the Trump Administration.

"With the gun resolution, I purposely chose the word 'sanctuary' to take a stab at all the liberals," said Terral. "It was a little jab in the eyes."