This weekend, immigration raids and arrests threatened by the Trump administration were supposed to begin in ten American cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. As of this morning, we have no reports of any major operations. But that doesn’t mean immigrant rights activists haven't been preparing.
No Raids As Promised, But Immigrants Still On Edge
Supporters of undocumented Mexican immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra show their support during her hearing in federal court. Vizguerra is a mother of four children, three of whom were born in the U.S. as American citizens. John Moore/Getty
