The Trump administration's move to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants is part of an effort to reduce the number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Under a new rule published in the Federal Register today and expected to go into effect Tuesday, asylum seekers who pass through another country first will be ineligible for asylum at the border. This would reverses decades of policy on how refugees are treated. It also applies to children traveling alone. The ACLU says it's planning to challenge it in court.

Guest: Prof. Kevin Johnson, UC Davis School of Law