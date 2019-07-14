"It happened so quick," Shavies told investigators several times when asked why he didn't stop the unwanted sexual massage, according to an interview transcript in his divorce file. Shavies said he panicked, paid $80 on a credit card and left.

His wife questioned why there were two $40 charges to the Mayflower Massage Parlor on a credit card bill, later telling investigators that she was suspicious because Shavies didn't like massages. In a series of text messages, Shavies told her he had sore back and that a fellow deputy accompanied him and that he'd paid for two massages. But pressed, Shavies eventually told her the story about the masseuse pulling down his shorts.

Court records also show Shavies' now ex-wife accused him of physical abuse and of beating his sons with belts. In one instance, she wrote that he came home from work and flew into a rage because the couple's son refused to put on his pajamas and go to bed. Shavies came "running up the stairs with (his) belt," she wrote, grabbed his son's wrist and lifted him off the ground and began "to whip" the child, who was about 4 or 5 years old at the time.

"The belt was striking (the child's) midsection area, his arms, and his legs," she wrote, adding that Shavies landed about 12 blows before she could stop him.

A teacher at a Pleasanton's Lydiksen Elementary School called police after seeing marks on one of the boys in 2011. Police took a report and referred the matter to Child Protective Services, according to records.

Pleasanton Police, in an email, wrote they do not to have a copy of the 2011 incident report. Police routinely purge such records more than five years old.

A policing expert said someone with a record like Shavies' should not be in law enforcement.

"A person who has a documented history of lying and violent behavior and abuse has no business being a police officer in California," said attorney Michael Risher, who formally worked for the ACLU of Northern California on police issues. "Most police departments would say no."

Abuse allegations in the couple's divorce records include statements by Shavies’ ex-wife that he physically abused her by choking her, forcing her to orally copulate him, and pushing her out of a moving vehicle.

"I know I look like an idiot for marrying him," she told sheriff's investigators in late 2014. In court papers, she wrote that the couple's marriage was "full of abuse toward me. I never reported any of this violence during our relationship to law enforcement. I felt Josh believed he was 'above the law' and he was out of control ... I also knew documenting the abuse and obtaining a restraining order would affect his job, which in turn would further enrage Josh and provoke inevitable retaliation by him."

In a phone interview last week, her voice quavering and sometimes barely audible, she said repeatedly, "I just wanted custody" of their son and that she had "blocked out" much of what had happened.

"I am not going to say I perjured myself," Shavies’ ex-wife, also a former Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy, said. She said that Shavies' beatings of their child and his children from a previous marriage were "just because of the way he was raised. The choice of punishment was physical punishment."

She also said Shavies' family had asked her to speak with Pinole Police Chief Gang after a Bay Area News Group reporter called the chief and Shavies to ask about the abuse allegations. She said she and Shavies have an informal support agreement in which he provides her with money without a court order.

In divorce filings, Shavies acknowledged making mistakes but suggested that he was a victim because his wife had reported his misconduct to the Alameda County Sheriff. She was out to "destroy" him, he wrote, adding that she told him she wanted to make sure he lived "in a hut." He wrote that he was shocked when Ahern fired him, because he considered his offenses "minor."

"There are multiple scenarios of deputies with far more egregious behavior resulting in a much lesser form of discipline," he wrote.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff, said criminal charges weren't filed against Shavies in the massage parlor incident because there was no physical evidence and the sex worker was never identified.

Nor, Kelly said in a phone interview, did the department know of the domestic abuse allegations. "If we had, we would have investigated immediately," he said.