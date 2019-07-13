A lawyer for opponents of a planned multiservice homeless shelter on San Francisco’s Embarcadero said Friday the city was “taking a big risk” by beginning to prepare the site for construction before a judge has ruled on a temporary restraining order that would halt the navigation center.

San Francisco Public Works put up fencing around the site on July 1, said spokeswoman Rachel Gordon. A contractor has surveyed the property and brought in construction equipment, trailers and portable toilets.

"We are moving forward with the project," she said, noting that San Francisco Public Works is the project manager and a contractor has been hired to do the work. "At this time, the contractor is still working on site preparation."

On Wednesday, a group of residents who live near the proposed site filed a lawsuit alleging that the city of San Francisco violated California law by not seeking permission from the State Lands Commission before deciding to develop the property.

Next Thursday, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles will hear arguments over the temporary restraining order, as well as consider a request by the city to have the lawsuit heard in San Francisco.