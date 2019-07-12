Acosta appeared on Friday at the White House with President Trump and announced his resignation, according to a pool note circulated to correspondents.

Trump said Acosta had called him to convey his decision and the choice to step down had been Acosta's, according to the pool note.

Top Democrats in Congress had called for Acosta's removal in the wake of new charges against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Epstein is accused of sexually abusing underage girls as young as 14, some of whom he allegedly recruited in what prosecutors called an alleged sex trafficking network.

In 2008, then-U.S. Attorney Acosta oversaw an agreement that permitted Epstein to plead guilty to some related charges but which critics have since called far too lenient.

The Miami Herald detailed Acosta's handling of the Epstein case and the account has drawn condemnations from victims' advocates and others.